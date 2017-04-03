'We Consider Them Occupants': Damascus Comments on Remaining Turkish Troops

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — Damascus considers the Turkish troops, remaining in Syria after the completion of the Euphrates Shield campaign was announced, as occupants, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said Monday.

"Turkey has not withdrawn its troops and we consider them occupants. [Turkey] announced that the operation was complete, but… Turkey has still not withdrawn its troops, it is the occupation of our territory," the ambassador said st a meeting in Russia.

On March 29, the Turkish National Security Council said that the Turkish military successfully completed Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria.

"As for other forces… regarding the United States, as we have already said, the [Syrian] government agrees to unite its efforts with those, who are fighting against terrorism. But those who really want to fight against terror must coordinate their actions with the Syrian government," the ambassador said.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.