21:33 GMT +303 April 2017
    A child waves toward Turkish troops heading to the Syrian border, in Karkamis, Turkey, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016

    'We Consider Them Occupants': Damascus Comments on Remaining Turkish Troops

    Middle East
    Turkey continues to occupy the Syrian territory despite announcing the end of its operation there, the Syrian Ambassador to Russia said. He urged sides fighting terrorism to coordinate their actions.

    MOSCOW(Sputnik) — Damascus considers the Turkish troops, remaining in Syria after the completion of the Euphrates Shield campaign was announced, as occupants, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said Monday.

    "Turkey has not withdrawn its troops and we consider them occupants. [Turkey] announced that the operation was complete, but… Turkey has still not withdrawn its troops, it is the occupation of our territory," the ambassador said st a meeting in Russia.

    On March 29, the Turkish National Security Council said that the Turkish military successfully completed Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria.

    "As for other forces… regarding the United States, as we have already said, the [Syrian] government agrees to unite its efforts with those, who are fighting against terrorism. But those who really want to fight against terror must coordinate their actions with the Syrian government," the ambassador said.

    The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

    Why Now? Turkey's Decision to Stop Euphrates Shield Op Raises Questions
    What Could Prompt Turkey to Launch Operation Euphrates Shield 2.0
    Why Erdogan Terminated Euphrates Shield Operation in Syria
    Euphrates Shield: Turkey's 'Mission Accomplished' Announcement a Sham
    Tags:
    Operation Euphrates Shield, The Syrian war, Riyad Haddad, Turkey, Syria
      cast235
      Russia already said. We kept quiet, but doesn't mean we agree with Turkey invading Syria.
      Any firecracker could change Russia's mind.
      And Russia is BEGINNING to get TIRED of west rhetoric's, lies, propaganda. Is boring really.

      U.S best NOT try dividing Syria. Perhaps IMF should grant loans to Syria. They paid Ukraine, which is a bunch of WAFFEN SS sponsored by NATO E.U to railroad Ukraine into E.U NATO .. After they will chase them out.
      Washington, approved the tranche. Even while what was done to Russian banking , that shows radicalism and un professionalism , sent by Biden, MC Cain, Graham the usual trash.

      Sberbank should SUE Ukraine at E.U , to pay fore all loses. a few trillion Euros.
      And U.S wants in RAQQA a full, Kurdistan state. Autonomous to do a coup and create a new country. Russia shouldn't be so NAIVE!!
      U.S been creating Kurdistan since SADDAM. They used them arm them and train them for years, to topple Saddam. Before he exploded and said who did what. Poisoning Iranians.
