20:02 GMT +303 April 2017
    A man walks near damaged buildings in Aleppo, Syria

    US-Spawned Terrorism in Syria 'Will Turn Around Like a Boomerang & Destroy Them'

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    357760

    Before she criticizes Russia and Iran, the US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley should recall the US foreign policy which has led to conflict across the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Ministry Advisor Hossein Sheikholeslam told Sputnik.

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations NIkki Haley speaks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US to Keep Pressuring Russia, Iran to Bring Assad to Justice - Ambassador to UN
    The US will continue to pressure Russia and Iran because of their support for Syrian President Bashar Assad, who the US still wants to remove from power, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told ABC News on Sunday.

    The US does intend to try and work with Russia to defeat Daesh, but Russia is "on notice when it comes to certain issues," Haley said, adding that she is "beating up on Russia."

    "We need to start putting pressure on Russia and Iran in terms of the fact we need to get Iran out of there (Syria). We need to get the Iranian influence out of there," the ambassador added.

    The US still wants to remove President Assad from power, Haley said.

    "Our goal is we want to bring Assad to justice. We want them to pay for the crimes that he's done. We're going to continue to let Russia know how dangerous it is to keep Assad in power," she declared.

    Iraqi civilians walk in a neighborhood recently liberated by Iraqi security forces on the western side of Mosul, Iraq
    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    US Drops Bombs on Mosul Civilians While Accusing Russia of Doing the Same in Syria
    Advisor to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hossein Sheikholeslam told Sputnik that the US needs to remember its own history before criticizing Russia, Iran and the Syrian government.

    "Such statements are made, unfortunately, by people who have lost their minds and don't follow any kinds of laws or norms. The Americans still think that since the Second World War, when atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, they can keep the whole world in fear. But they need to understand the world has changed," Sheikholeslam said.

    "The US needs to understand that now they can't scare other countries by dropping a bomb like they did 60 years, they don't scare other countries. The US has to act within international law," he said.

    "Over the past 6 years, the US has committed countless crimes in Syria, but even these crimes did not allow the Americans to fully realize their plans in Syria. They only created extremism, fostered terrorism, which because of its uncontrollable nature will sooner or later return as a boomerang and destroy them."

    "Meanwhile, Russia and Iran are jointly fighting terrorism in Iraq and Syria. Their actions have been very successful. The co-operation between our two countries resulted in a successful round of negotiations in Astana. For the first time in a long time, an agreement was reached on the establishment of a ceasefire."

    Heikholeslam pointed out that Russia and Iran are participating in anti-terror operations in Syria at the request of the Syrian government, and described the presence of the US and other military forces as a "flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter."

    "The United States must realize that the time for organizing insurgencies has passed — both in the countries of the [Middle East] region and elsewhere on the planet," Sheikholeslam said.

    In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017 photograph, sailors prepare to launch an F-18 off of the USS George H.W. Bush as it travels through the Persian Gulf.
    © AP Photo/ Jon Gambrell
    Tehran's Message to Washington: 'US Troops Better Leave Persian Gulf'
    Haley appeared to have changed her position on the Syrian President since Thursday, when she had said that the US priority in Syria is no longer removing Assad from power, a departure from the policy of the Obama administration and some European countries.

    "You pick and choose your battles and when we're looking at this, it's about changing up priorities and our priority is no longer to sit there and focus on getting Assad out," she told reporters in New York.

    Russia has repeatedly asserted that Assad's future is to be decided by the people of Syria, a position which Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appeared to agree with on Thursday in Ankara.

    “I think the… longer term status of President Assad will be decided by the Syrian people,” said Tillerson at a joint conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevut Cavusoglu.

      Drain the swamp
      The 8 language glossy daesh brochures are made by MI at the Pentagon, but the dumb muzzy recruits think the headchoppers have the expertise to make them, bwahahahahahahaha
    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      Nikki has easily come under the kabbalah spell of the nudelmans/shapiros/szubins/shermans in the State/Treasury Depts. It must be rembered at all times this power of the synagogue of satn is from the Satn itself, human beings have to be very strong and prayerful to resist it, nikki may be just a secularist with no such power to resist the entrenched devils in the institutions.
