Kurdish Militia Say Gain Control of All Roads Around Syrian City of Tabqa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) have gained control of all the roads leading to the northern Syrian city of Tabqa, the YPG monthly bulletin obtained by Sputnik said on Monday.

"All roads leading to Tabqa were taken under control," the document says.

Tabqa, which is believed to be the last stronghold of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) is located some 40 kilometers (25 miles) away from Raqqa, the de-facto capital of the Daesh. Taking the city is part of the Wrath of Euphrates operation, with the offensive against Tabqa having started on March 21.

The Wrath of Euphrates operation aimed at liberating Raqqa was launched in November 2016 by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The Pentagon confirmed that US military advisers, aircraft and artillery were deployed to Syria to "train, advise and assist" the SDF and allied troops.