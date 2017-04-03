Kurdish Militia Say Gain Control of All Roads Around Syrian City of Tabqa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) have gained control of all the roads leading to the northern Syrian city of Tabqa, the YPG monthly bulletin obtained by Sputnik said on Monday.
"All roads leading to Tabqa were taken under control," the document says.
The Wrath of Euphrates operation aimed at liberating Raqqa was launched in November 2016 by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The Pentagon confirmed that US military advisers, aircraft and artillery were deployed to Syria to "train, advise and assist" the SDF and allied troops.
