Russian Foreign Minister Praises Armenian Help in Delivering Aid to Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday praised Armenia's assistance in delivering humanitarian aid to the population of war-torn Syria.

"We welcome Armenia's contribution to the joint effort in providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian population," Lavrov said in an article for the Armenian Novoye Vremya newspaper, which marked the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The two countries are also closely working together in a range of international organizations, inducing the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Council of Europe and the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), he added.

The minister went on to describe Russia's top role as Armenia's trade and investment partner, noting that bilateral trade rose 6 percent last year despite the turbulence in the global economy.

"New horizons opened up after Armenia's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union [EAEU] in January 2015. We are both working on adapting the republic's economy to EAEU rules. We are helping our Armenian friends financially and with expert advice," Lavrov stated.

Russia and Armenia are also both involved in resolving the conflict in neighboring Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as ensuring security across the southern Caucasus, the prime minister said.

Armenia sent two 40-tonne batches of aid to Syria in late 2016 and early 2017 after a Russian offer on jointly relieving the Arab country's humanitarian crisis.

