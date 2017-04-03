Register
10:55 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A Palestinian man inspects the damage of a police post, following an Israeli missile strike killing four boys from the same extended Bakr family, in Gaza City, Wednesday, July 16, 2014.

    Israeli Authorities Block Human Rights Workers' Access to Gaza - Watchdog

    © AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 6911

    Access to and from the Gaza strip for human rights workers is being blocked by the Israeli military, preventing adequate investigation of war crime allegations, a prominent watchdog stated in a report.

    Palestinian militants from the al-Nasser Brigades, an armed wing of the Popular Resistance Committees (PRC), stand near rocket launcher while marching on their vehicles a long the streets during a rally to commemorate the 17th anniversary of their group in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Adel Hana
    Israeli Forces Target Hamas After Projectile From Gaza Hits Country
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) On January 16, 2015, the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor announced the opening of a preliminary examination into the situation in Palestine and alleged crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territory since June 13, 2014. The examination includes analyzing whether alleged war crimes have been committed and whether national authorities are adequately investigating the claims.

    "If Israel wants the ICC prosecutor to take seriously its argument that its criminal investigations are adequate, a good first step would be to allow human rights researchers to bring relevant information to light… Impeding the work of human rights groups raises questions not just about the willingness of Israel’s military authorities to conduct genuine investigations, but also their ability to do so," Sari Bashi, Israel and Palestine advocacy director at Human Rights Watch was quoted as saying by the organization Sunday.

    The Unwilling or Unable: Israeli Restrictions on Travel to and from Gaza for Human Rights Workers report by Human Rights Watch, released on Sunday, outlines how travel restrictions, even in cases where security services have no claims against individual workers, prevent cooperation between human rights workers and limit access. HRW notes that, since 2008, the watchdog has only on one occasion received permission for foreign workers to access Gaza through Israel. It adds that, during the 2014 war, external weapons experts were prevented from entering Gaza by Israel and Egypt, leaving local experts responsible for analyzing forensic evidence from the conflict.

    The Israeli authorities should grant access to and from Gaza for all Palestinians, the watchdog urges, and until such a time, human rights workers should be given travel permits by Egypt and Israel to be able to conduct their work. Gaza's Hamas authorities should also improve conditions in the area, to protect human rights workers and cooperate in investigations.

    Over the decades, Palestinians have sought diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, which includes the partially Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem. The Israeli government, though, refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.

    The 2014 conflict in Gaza killed over 2,100 Palestinians and 72 Israelis, according to UN figures. Israel and the Palestinians have since accused each other of war crimes. Israel is alleged to have used force indiscriminately, while Hamas is accused of firing rockets at Israeli civilian population centers.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Israeli Reconnaissance Drone Crashes Down Over Gaza
    Palestine to Pay $4.5Mln to 550 Owners of Gaza Homes Destroyed by Israel
    UN Coordinator for Middle East Condemns Rocket Firing From Gaza Toward Israel
    Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Retaliatory Strikes in Gaza Strip
    Tags:
    human rights, International Criminal Court (ICC), Palestine, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok