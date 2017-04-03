Russian MoD Delivers About 2 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Civilians Over 24 Hours

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) — According to the ministry, 6,350 Syrian citizens received the humanitarian assistance provided by Russia.

“Within last 24 hours, the Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 7 humanitarian events in the provinces of Aleppo (6) and Latakia (1) … Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 1.98 tons,” the bulletin said.

© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN US Forces Stay at 'Last Cleared Position' While Advising SDF in Syrian Al Tabqa

The Defense Ministry said that in the meantime the United Nations had provided food, medical, psychological and legal assistance to the Syrian people as well as had continued to carry out reconstruction works of the infrastructure and to supply citizens with temporary accommodation.

Syrian residents are in dire need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.