03:21 GMT +303 April 2017
    Members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, inspect the Tabqa dam on March 27, 2017, which has been recently partially recaptured, as part of their battle for the jihadists' stronghold in nearby Raqa

    US Forces Stay at 'Last Cleared Position' While Advising SDF in Syrian Al Tabqa

    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    0 14222

    US military advisers, who assist the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the operation to retake Syria's Raqqa from the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia), place themselves within last cleared position in the area to provide necessary assistance to partners on the ground, Operation Inherent Resolve told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — At present, the SDF is fighting Daesh in the operation to free the Tabqa dam, which is critical for the offensive on Raqqa.

    "US forces remain at SDF leadership headquarters to effectively advise ground force commanders. They position themselves within the force to the last cleared position to effectively assist our partner forces and enhance their capabilities," the spokesperson said on Sunday.

    Fighters from the Kurdish-Arab alliance, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, are seen near the village of Khirbet al-Jahshe, some 35 kilometres from al-Tabaqah on the western outskirts of Raqa as they advance towards the Islamic State (IS) group bastion on December 13, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Daesh Commander Killed by SDF Near al-Tabqah Town in Northern Syria
    On March 31, an RT crew reported spotting "US Marines" at the northern entrance to the Tabqa dam saying they were just a few miles away from where US-backed Kurdish and Arab forces were engaged in fighting with Daesh.

    "Those pictured in the link are not US Marines," the coalition spokesperson said when asked to clarify who was caught on camera. "Regarding US presence along SDF ground forces, our advise, assist and accompany relationship has not changed."

    In February, US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis said US troops involved in operations against Daesh are not on the front lines themselves, but they are "very close to the people that are."

    The United States usually deploys Special Operations forces to work in “train, advise and assist” role in Syria. The US Marines who arrived in the country earlier in March are helping with logistics capability and provide "flexible all weather fire support" to Syrian partners, according to the US Central Command.

