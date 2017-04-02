Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

© AFP 2017/ AMER ALMOHIBANY Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian side in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce has registered 14 violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 14 ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (8), Latakia (3), Hama (2) and Daraa (1)," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

The center noted that a total of 11 violations were registered by Turkish representatives in the provinces of Damascus (4), Aleppo (2), Latakia (1), and Hama (4).

The ministry pointed out that after examination the Russian party had not confirmed 11 cases of ceasefire violation, registered by the Turkish party.

The number of armed groups that have joined the cessation of hostilities in Syria has not been subject to changes and amounts to 64, according to the statement.

Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016 and has been holding up in general, despite reports of violations.