Turkish Army Helicopters to Be Equipped With New Laser-Guided Missiles

–

ANKARA (Sputnik)According to Anadolu news agency, the project was implemented by the engineers of the Turkish company Roketsan. The tests of the missile were successful.

Moreover, Turkish-made ATAK helicopters will soon be equipped with L-UMTAS.

"Thanks to the new missiles, the power of the Turkish air force has increased," Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik told Anadolu.

Air-to-surface and ground-to-ground L-UMTAS missiles can be used to destroy armored vehicles in a radius of 8 kilometers (5 miles). Due to the fact the missile is laser-guided, it can also be used in the night time.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!