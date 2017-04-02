Scores of Terrorists Killed as Syrian Democratic Forces Repel Two Daesh Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The SDF repelled on Saturday several attacks of the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia, in northern Syria.

In the morning Daesh terrorists attacked the village of Misharfa located west of the city of Al Tabqah. The SDF fighters managed to prevent a suicide car attack and to seize two Daesh tanks and two bodies of killed terrorists. Two SDF soldiers suffered injuries in the fighting.

Daesh terrorists also attacked the village of Icel located east of Raqqa but the SDF managed to repel the attack having destroyed two vehicles prepared for suicide car bombing.

According to the statement, the SDF killed many Daesh terrorists but the exact number remains unknown.

In November 2016, the SDF, which predominately consists of Kurdish fighters but also includes members of the Syrian Arab Coalition, launched an operation called the Wrath of Euphrates to seize control over Syrian Raqqa, the de-facto Daesh capital.