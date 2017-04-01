Kurds Two Main Parties to Meet on Sunday to Discuss Independence Referendum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Member of the PUK politburo Adnan Mufti told Rudaw news that the meeting would take place in the Iraqi city of Pirmam.

Earlier in the day, PUK said in a statement that it was ready to form a special committee, responsible for preparing the referendum.

At the same time, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi said he viewed Iraq's disintegration as objectionable and noted that Kurds' potential separation would only harm them.

In January, PUK and KDP unveiled plans to create a committee tasked with discussing Kurdish independence and a referendum with Baghdad, as well as Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution, concerning the so-called disputed areas.

Kurds are the largest ethnic minority in Turkey, Iraq, and Syria, seeking creation of independent Kurdistan. In Iraq and Syria, the Kurds are fighting against Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia, while in Turkey, they are engaged in a conflict with state authorities.