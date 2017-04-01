Baghdad Not to Allow Iraq Split-Up, Potential Separation Harmful for Kurds - PM

© AFP 2017/ SAFIN HAMED 'Wrong Move': Ankara Disapproves Iraqi Kurdistan Plans to Hold Independence Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi said he viewed Iraq's disintegration as objectionable and noted that Kurds' potential separation they are seeking would only harm them, in an interview with the Rudaw media outlet published on Saturday.

"As you know, for a time now there has been talk that Iraq will split into three regions of Kurds, Shiites and Sunnis. But that is totally objectionable. We are serious about Iraq’s territorial integrity… Separation now and in the past has done the Kurds harm because your neighbors do not accept that either," Abadi was quoted as saying by the outlet.

On Thursday, Hemin Hawrami, a senior assistant to Iraqi Kurdistan’s President Masoud Barzani, told Rudaw that Barzani had informed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the referendum on gaining independence from Iraq "at the earliest time." The following day, Turkish presidential spokesman said that Ankara opposed the initiative and reaffirmed commitment to maintaining Iraq's territorial integrity.

"I have asked the Kurdish leaders not to out us or themselves in an embarrassing situation. But as they say, we will have something to say when that happens. I don’t like prolonging the issue of referendum because the result is already obvious. But the question is whether they will act on the results or not? All the Kurdish leaders say now is not the right time for separation," Abadi said answering a question on what his reaction would be if the referendum were held.

Kurds are the largest ethnic minority in Turkey, Iraq, and Syria. In Iraq and Syria, the Kurds are fighting against the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia, while in Turkey, they are engaged in a conflict with state authorities.

