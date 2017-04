WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the statement, between August 2014 and February 2017, the coalition conducted a total of 18,600 airstrikes, with the total number of possible civilian deaths reaching 396 people.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations started to carry out airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq in 2014, with the strikes in Syria not being authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.