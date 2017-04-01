Nearly 2,000 People Leave Syria's Homs, Including Some 830 Militants

HOMS (Syria) (Sputnik) — Almost 2,000 people, including about 830 militants, both armed and unarmed, have left the city of Homs in Syria as the result of the third stage of a local ceasefire agreement, a Sputnik correspondent reported Saturday.

On March 13, Syrian authorities and militant groups in Homs reached an agreement, with Russian mediation as the guarantor. In accordance with the agreement, militants and their families agreed to leave Homs stage by stage, while Syrian government troops guaranteed safe passage for them.

The Sputnik correspondent reported that the total number of those who left was 1,860 people, including 298 unarmed militants and 530 armed.

The correspondent added that there were over 1,000 civilians, including 526 children and 500 women, among those leaving the city.

Earlier in March, Homs Governor Talal Barazi said that the overall process of militant withdrawal would take about 50 days.