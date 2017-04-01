Daesh Behind Deaths of Civilians in Mosul, Not US-Led Coalition Strike

MOSUL (Sputnik) — The incident with the death of civilians in Iraq's Mosul was not caused by the US-led coalition's airstrike, but by the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) terrorists’ truck bomb attack, Brig. Gen. Shaker Alwan Khafaji, one of Iraqi Federal Police heads, told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier this week, media reported that at least 200 people, many of whom were civilians, were killed in recent airstrikes in Mosul.

"Strikes on the civilian population are not carried out. What happened was that a SCANIA truck loaded with explosives blew up, that's what led to what happened," Khafaji said.