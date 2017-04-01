Register
01 April 2017
    Trump Dumps US 16-Year Plan to Topple Mideast States, Ex-Military Official Says

    Middle East
    US President Donald Trump’s decision not focus on toppling Syrian President Bashar Assad marks the end of a 16-year-long master plan to effect regime change across the Middle East, former US Army Major Todd Pierce told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – On Friday, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said the United States should accept the political reality with respect to Assad and focus on eliminating Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

    “The US policy going back to 2001 according to WikiLeaks has been the neoconservative fascist modeled plan of people like Richard Perle and Michael Ledeen to create the greatest chaos and catastrophe with the greatest human cost possible in Syria,” Pierce said on Friday.

    People walk past a billboard depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Saadallah al-Jabri Square, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Change in US Stance on Syria Is 'What Trump Promised and Americans Voted for'
    The consistent US strategy to systematically destroy established governments across the entire Middle East region goes back to after the September 11, 2001, or 9/11 al-Qaeda attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in the United States, Pierce pointed out

    Former NATO Supreme Commander General Wesley Clark “revealed that immediately after 9/11, the Bush administration began to implement that plan with seven Mideast countries targeted for destruction, with Syria in line right behind Iraq,” Pierce said.

    “That US policy was so successful in that diabolical purpose that we depopulated much of Syria with the people often having nowhere to go but to Europe, with that massive population shift to Europe in turn having consequences for European politics, as we have seen,” he stated.

    Pierce said President Donald Trump should be applauded if he remained consistent in abandoning the strategy of systematically destabilizing and toppling Arab governments.

    “If it is true that this fanatical militaristic scheme of the US government to target Assad for regime change is now to be considered in light of political reality, meaning to cease and desist [from] the war against Syria, the whole world should breathe a sigh of relief,” he said.

    However, international opinion should also launch a campaign to bring the true architects of this program to trial at the International Court of Justice at The Hague in The Netherlands, Pierce insisted.

    “They should also demand that the planners of this U.S. policy of human destruction be charged and tried as war criminals, as [former Serbian President]  Slobodan Milosevic was,” he said.

    Trump campaigned in the 2016 US presidential election on a policy of ending efforts to topple governments across the Middle East in the name of promoting agendas of democracy and human rights.

    toppling, plan, Donald Trump, Middle East, United States
      Drain the swamp
      No wonder all the dual loyalty crowd in the US are after his ass, from chuck todd to jon leibovitz. With full support from the gay goyim who were given gay marriage rights by senator schumerstein !!
      CascadeJoe
      Thank you for confirming what everyone outside of the Beltway already knew. Now tell us how we got 14 years of total stupidity thinking this would work out well. Particularly the last 6 years or so when we had lots of examples of that approach creating nothing but a mess.
