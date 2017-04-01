Register
07:21 GMT +301 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo, reach out for Russian food aid in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016.

    Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Over 4,000 Syrians in Past 24 Hours

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 4110

    Russia has provided over 4,000 Syrians with humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours, having also helped deliver humanitarian cargo provided by the United Nations, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation informs in its daily bulletin.

    HMEIMIM (Sputnik) – Russian military has conducted a total of four humanitarian events in the provinces of Aleppo and Daraa, according to the bulletin.

    "Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 4 humanitarian events in the provinces of Aleppo (3) and Daraa (1). … Civilians have also received 350 sets with food products and toys for children in Karfa in the Daraa province," the bulletin, posted by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday, says.

    Overall, 4,192 Syrian citizens received humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours, according to the statement.

    "Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 12.1 [metric] tons," the Russian reconciliation center said.

    Russia has also helped deliver UN humanitarian cargo to the provinces of Damascus, Homs and Daraa. In addition, Russian aircraft have delivered over 20 metric tons of UN aid to the Deir ez-Zor area in Syria, according to the center’s bulletin.

    People walk past a billboard depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Saadallah al-Jabri Square, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Change in US Stance on Syria Is 'What Trump Promised and Americans Voted for'
    On Thursday, UN Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien told the UN Security Council that humanitarian aid access in Syria has not improved this year, with UN convoys experiencing difficulties in reaching those in need.

    Russia has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries, including food, medicine, items of first necessity, and items for children on a daily basis, in order to help them survive until peace is restored in the country.

    Russian planes have been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria on a daily basis as well.

    Related:

    No Evidence Proving German Servicemen Violated Int’l Law in Syria
    No US Service Members Killed by Daesh Drones in Syria - Coalition
    Any Plan to Partition Syria Will Fail
    Tags:
    humanitarian aid, Russian Reconciliation Center, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok