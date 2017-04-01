Syrian Crisis Remains 'Acute Humanitarian Emergency' - IFRC Head

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Accorsing to Sy, the crisis, "first and foremost," is an "acute humanitarian emergency"
The secretary-general has recently visited Syria’s al-Hisn in the Homs governorate and al-Qutayfah in the rural Damascus governorate.
"There is no future for Syria without a political resolution to this war. In the past six years, Syria has been brought to the brink of ruin," Sy also said.
The Syrian conflict caused a massive refugee crisis with millions Syrians having left their homes. The largest number of refugees — about 2.8 million — remain in Turkey, while anywhere from 630,000 to 1.4 million Syrians have arrived in Jordan. Other countries in the region such as Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt, have also accepted a significant number of Syrian refugees.
statements like these, regardless of who they are made by, are essentially useless in resolving crises and tend more to add to the career path of the speaker.
