US, Iraq, Kuwait Conduct First Trilateral War Games in Persian Gulf Since 2011

"The trilateral exercise concept was driven by the desire of the three partner nations to cooperatively address threats that exist in the [Persian] Gulf," the release stated.
A new trilateral format will replace separate US-Iraq and US-Kuwait bilateral monthly exercises and be conducted quarterly, the Navy explained.
A new trilateral format will replace separate US-Iraq and US-Kuwait bilateral monthly exercises and be conducted quarterly, the Navy explained.
