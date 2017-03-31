No US Service Members Killed by Daesh Drones in Syria - Coalition

"All US service members are accounted for," the spokesperson said. "There are no reports of US service members being killed by a Daesh drone."
On Thursday, the monitoring group Raqqa24 said a US service member had been killed a few days prior by a bomb dropped by a small Islamic State drone in the Krin camp near Tabqa in Syria.
On Wednesday, Operation Inherent Resolve said a US service member died of suspected natural causes in northern Syria.
The service member was identified Thursday as Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Bieren. The Defense Department said Bieren died in a non-combat-related incident.
