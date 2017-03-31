No US Service Members Killed by Daesh Drones in Syria - Coalition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — No US service members were killed by a Daesh (banned in Russia) drone in Syria despite claims from local groups, an Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"All US service members are accounted for," the spokesperson said. "There are no reports of US service members being killed by a Daesh drone."

On Thursday, the monitoring group Raqqa24 said a US service member had been killed a few days prior by a bomb dropped by a small Islamic State drone in the Krin camp near Tabqa in Syria.

On Wednesday, Operation Inherent Resolve said a US service member died of suspected natural causes in northern Syria.

The service member was identified Thursday as Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Bieren. The Defense Department said Bieren died in a non-combat-related incident.