Syrian Army Advances in Hama, Liberates 16 Villages in Past 24 Hours

HAMA (Sputnik) — According to Syrian military personnel taking part in Hama offensive against al-Nusra Front, terrorists suffered heavy losses and retreated to the border with the Idlib province.
"Syrian army soldiers captured two tanks and two other pieces of military equipment during today's attack [on Friday]," an army officer told Sputnik.
According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, the army has eliminated over 2,200 militants from al-Nusra Front terrorist group and affiliated armed groups in Hama since March 23.
All comments
Show new comments (0)