Register
16:12 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of US-backed Kurdish and Arab fighters, raises a flag of the SDF near the village of Bir Fawaz, 20 km north of Raqqa, during their offensive towards the Islamic State (IS) group's Syrian stronghold as part of the third phase retake the city and its surroundings, on February 8, 2017

    US Convoy Delivers Munitions to Kurdish Forces in Northern Syria - Reports

    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10810

    A shipment of US arms and ammunition for Kurdish and Arab forces arrived in northern Syria earlier this week, local media reported Friday.

    Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) patrol a street in the northern Syrian town of Manbij (File)
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    US Sets Up Military Base in Syrian Manbij to 'Defend It From Turkish Attack'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The military convoy included at least 10 armored cars, which have been escorted by the US military on Tuesday, Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw reported, citing a representative of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

    This is the second shipment of US weapons sent to Kurdish forces since January 2017. The purpose of these deliveries is believed to be connected with the operation to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh.

    The SDF's Operation Euphrates Rage to retake Raqqa, which has been under Daesh control since January 2014, was launched last November.

    On Thusrday, SDF military commander Nasser Haj Mansour told Sputnik that Daesh commanders had been fleeing Raqqa amid SDF's successful offensive, stressing that Raqqa's suburbs had already been under SDF's control.

    Related:

    SDF Units Liberate Airport Near Syrian Tabqa From Daesh on Way to Raqqa
    Syria's Biggest Dam Partially Collapses Due to SDF-Daesh Fight Near Raqqa
    Fierce Fighting Between SDF Units, Daesh Militants Underway to Raqqa Northwest
    Tags:
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    George Bush Weird Shit Cartoon
    And We All Thought Bush Was the Weirdest President Ever ...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok