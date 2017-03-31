US Convoy Delivers Munitions to Kurdish Forces in Northern Syria - Reports

© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN US Sets Up Military Base in Syrian Manbij to 'Defend It From Turkish Attack'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The military convoy included at least 10 armored cars, which have been escorted by the US military on Tuesday, Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw reported, citing a representative of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

This is the second shipment of US weapons sent to Kurdish forces since January 2017. The purpose of these deliveries is believed to be connected with the operation to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh.

The SDF's Operation Euphrates Rage to retake Raqqa, which has been under Daesh control since January 2014, was launched last November.

On Thusrday, SDF military commander Nasser Haj Mansour told Sputnik that Daesh commanders had been fleeing Raqqa amid SDF's successful offensive, stressing that Raqqa's suburbs had already been under SDF's control.