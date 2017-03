Watch Syrian Volunteers Train to Fight Terrorists (VIDEO)

© AFP 2017/ BARAA ABUL FADL Syrian Army Eliminates 2,200 al-Nusra Front Terrorists in Hama Since March 23

The recent attacks by the rebels of al-Nusra Front in the vicinity of the city of Hama forced many residents of the surrounding towns and villages to take up arms and join the ranks of the national defense forces in the Syrian Army

Sputnik Arabic found out how the newly recruited fighters undergo training to face terrorists.

The video below shows how the military engaged in a shootout with militants in the sunny mountains of Latakia.