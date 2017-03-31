BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – On March 17, a US-led coalition airstrike targeting Daesh militants and equipment hit a building in al-Jadida neighbourhood in western Mosul, inside which militants had forced dozens of civilians, as well as securing the building with explosives. Iraqi media reported that up to 200 people , many of whom were civilians, were killed in the airstrike.

The investigation was launched by the Belgian prosecutor's office on Thursday, Le Soir media outlet reported citing opposition lawmakers.

The Belgian prosecutor’s office reportedly refused to comment on the reports.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged all US-led coalition members in Syria to avoid civilian casualties amid reports of increasing collateral damage among the local population from airstrikes.