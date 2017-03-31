Blast Hits Northwestern Pakistan: 30 People Reportedly Wounded

According to local media, the injured were transferred to a hospital. The area is reportedly cordoned off by the police forces.

​The Kurram Agency district is a remote tribal area south of Peshawar.

Huge explosion in Parachinar city, Kurram. eyewitness say it was near the female entrance of the main Imam Bargah. Fatalities feared. #Fata — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) March 31, 2017

Only a few months ago on January 21, some 25 people were killed and more than 65 injured when a blast occurred at a marketplace in Parachinar.

