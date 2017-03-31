Jailed Turkish HDP Lawmakers Declare Hunger Strike Over Inhumane Treatment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — HDP co-chair Selahattin Demirtas and deputy Abdullah Zeydan accused the warden of practices that were "outside the boundaries of law" and of "inhumane treatment of other inmates," the Hurriyet daily quoted Demirtas as saying.

© AFP 2017/ Dirk Waem Several People Injured in Scrape in Front of Turkish Consulate in Brussels

Turkey has jailed 13 members from the country’s second largest opposition party, including its co-leaders, on accusations they were connected to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an outlawed separatist group.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist group in Turkey and the United States. Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Ankara and the PKK collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.

The Kurds are living in parts of Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria. In Turkey, Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority, and are striving to create their own independent state.