Register
04:03 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016.

    Syrian Arab Red Crescent Volunteer Killed in Tabqa

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 4021

    The Syrian Arab Red Crescent confirmed in a statement on Thursday that one of its volunteers, Firas Al-Hussein, was killed this week in the Tabqa area of Raqqa.

    Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city, Syria March 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Daesh's Days Numbered: How Balance of Power in Syria Will Change After Terrorists' Defeat
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) —On March 28, photos circulated on social media depicting a dead body identified as the Tabqa dam lead engineer.

    The monitoring group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently identified the man as engineer Ahmad al-Hussein, and reported that a Red Crescent worker was killed.

    "Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) mourns the volunteer Firas Al-Hussein who lost his life on Monday March 27, 2017 in Al-Tabaqa area in Raqqa governorate while on duty," the statement said.

    Both the monitoring group and UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the man had been killed in a US-led coalition airstrike.

    Earlier Wednesday, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. Joseph Scrocca dismissed the reports.

    "The volunteer engineers that went from the Red Crescent…all of them came out of the dam, none of them were killed," Scrocca told reporters in a press briefing.

    Syrian city Raqqa
    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    'Daesh Commanders Are Fleeing' as Battle to Liberate Raqqa Draws Nearer
    Scrocca said Daesh (banned in Russia) had circulated the information regarding the engineer's death.

    Local media reported on Sunday that the Tabqa dam had been damaged, taking its electricity generators off line and prompting fears that the dam had been structurally weakened by US airstrikes.

    On Monday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced a temporary pause in its advance on Daesh's stronghold of Raqqa to allow its engineers to inspect the dam. Specialists did not find any structural defects.

    Related:

    Syrian Arab Red Crescent Sends 40 Trucks of Aid to Syria's Wadi Barada
    Tags:
    attack, Red Crescent, Tabqa, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    George Bush Weird Shit Cartoon
    And We All Thought Bush Was the Weirdest President Ever ...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok