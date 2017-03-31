Register
02:32 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    View of the Tehran, Iran

    Iranian Faces Execution for Disparaging Prophet Mohammad on Social Media

    © Fotolia/ Borna_Mir
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 28011

    A 21-year-old Iranian faces a death sentence for writing negative statements about the Prophet Mohammad on social media.

    In 2015, Sina Dehghan was a 19-year-old serving his mandatory military service when he was arrested by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and tried for the crime of insulting Islam. 

    Dehghan allegedly posted negative statements about Islam and the Quran on the messaging platform LINE, which is popular in Asia and is similar to Facebook Messenger. 

    ​In January 2017, Iran's Supreme Court confirmed Dehghan's death sentence. With little hope of a retraction of the sentence, Iranians on social media have called for the government to commute or lessen Dehghan's punishment.

    An anonymous source told the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) that Dehghan was pressured to sign a letter of confession and repentance by the Revolutionary Guard, who told him he would be set free if he signed it. Instead, they used the confession as decisive evidence in the trial to push for a death sentence.

    ​"During his interrogation, Sina was told that if he signed a confession and repented, he would be pardoned and let go," said the source. "Unfortunately, he made a childish decision and accepted the charges. Then they sentenced him to death. Later he admitted that he signed the confession hoping to get freed. Apparently the authorities also got him to confess in front of a camera as well."

    Article 262 of Iran's Islamic Penal Code makes the crime of insulting the prophet a capital offense. However, Article 263 states that the accused's sentence can be reduced to 74 lashes if they tell the court that the insults were accidental or resulted from anger.

    Dehghan's attorney was unable to take advantage of this statute to prevent a death sentence. CHRI reports that Dehghan's attorney, who was court-appointed as his family cannot afford a private representative, failed to mount a proper defense.

    ​"Security and judicial authorities promised Sina's family that if they didn't make any noise about his case, he would have a better chance of being freed, and that talking about it to the media would work against him," said the anonymous source. "Unfortunately, the family believed those words and stopped sharing information about his case and discouraged others from sharing it as well."

    Two others were arrested along with Dehghan: Sahar Eliasi and Mohammad Nouri, who the Revolutionary Guard said collaborated with Dehghan. Eliasi received three years in prison following an appeal while Nouri is awaiting a confirmation of his own death sentence.

    Dehghan's father and grandfather also served in Iran's military – in particular, his grandfather died in action during the Iran-Iraq War.

    ​"Sina is not feeling well," said the anonymous source. "He's depressed and cries constantly. He's being held in a ward with drug convicts and murderers who broke his jaw a while ago."

    "He was a 19-year-old boy [when he was arrested] and had never done anything wrong in his life."

    Related:

    Islam Set to Overtake Christianity, Become World’s Most Popular Religion
    Denmark Revives Blasphemy Law to Charge Man Who Burned Quran
    Muslims in Jakarta Join Protest Against Governor Over Allegedly Insulting Quran
    Islamic Indoctrination: Pakistan to Make Quran Compulsory in Public Schools
    Iraqi PM Orders Immediate Execution of All Terrorists on Death Row
    Tags:
    Islam, blasphemy, death penalty, execution, Revolutionary Guard, Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), Sina Dehghan, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    George Bush Weird Shit Cartoon
    And We All Thought Bush Was the Weirdest President Ever ...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok