Kurds Waiting for April HNC Talks to Decide Whether to Take Part in Geneva Talks

"We are now waiting for the next meeting of the HNC in Riyadh in April to see what will be the future of our participation in the HNC … So far, we have frozen our participation in the HNC meetings," Bashar said.
On Sunday, Syrian Kurds at the Geneva talks reportedly put forward two options aimed at solving the Kurdish issue — territorial separation of the Kurdish autonomy from Syria or making Syria into a confederation.
The fifth round of talks on Syrian crisis settlement kicked off on March 23 and is due to conclude on Friday.
