Register
21:59 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A Turkish soldier on armoured military vehicle patrols the border between Turkey and Syria, near the southeastern village of Besarslan, in Hatay province, Turkey, November 1, 2016

    Why Erdogan Terminated Euphrates Shield Operation in Syria

    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 79550

    Zeynep Gyurjanli, a political observer of the opposition newspaper Sözcü, in an interview with Sputnik Turkey, looked at what’s behind Turkey ending Euphrates Shield Operation in Syria.

    “Few countries could hold on to  their positions on any issue when opposing themselves simultaneously to such two forces as the US and Russia. Recently, we saw how Russia and America, in order to prevent Turkey's accession into Manbij, positioned their forces in the region, figuratively speaking, at a distance of throwing a grenade at each other,” Gyurjanli said.

    A Turkish army tank stationed near the Syrian border, in Suruc, Turkey, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.
    © AP Photo/
    Euphrates Shield: Turkey's 'Mission Accomplished' Announcement a Sham
    The observer said that the Turkish leadership’s decision to end the operation in Syria lies in the referendum due to be held in Turkey on April 16.

    Gyurjanli further said that supporters of the ruling Justice and Development Party admire the firmness and steadfastness taken by the Turkish president and he himself is also relying on that in the course of the referendum.

    However, the analyst said that such a firm stance on behalf of the Turkish government can result in a heavy burden for Turkey.

    “Spoiling relations with Europe is completely illogical because European countries as a whole are our largest trading partner. If relations with it finally come to a standstill then on April 17 we will face a very serious problem of investment stoppage,” Gyurjanli told Sputnik Turkey.

    As Battles Rage, US and Turkey Discuss Future of the Middle East
    Speaking about what Turkey needs to do in order to fix the current negative circumstances; the political observer said that Turkey must balance its foreign policy as it did in previous periods.

    “It is necessary to restore the balance, guided by the principle of Ataturk’s ‘peace in the country, peace in the whole world,’” Gyurjanli said.

    She further said that Turkey should use diplomatic channels in order to overcome difficulties.

    “I think the first step in this direction was already taken yesterday. The statement of the National Security Council on the completion of operation Shield of Euphrates is of great importance,” the analyst said.

    She did however express her confusion regarding why the operation came to such an abrupt end.

    “Have the aims that were set in Syria been met? Have the terrorists been destroyed? It is not very clear to me why Turkey went into Syria in the first place and why has the operation ended now,” Gyurjanli said.

    Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city, Syria March 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Daesh's Days Numbered: How Balance of Power in Syria Will Change After Terrorists' Defeat
    Talking about the country’s foreign policy she said that it should not become an instrument of influence on the situation inside the country.

    Until recently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the advancement of Turkish troops toward Manbij and yesterday suddenly it was announced that the operation had been completed.

    “This can be seen as an indicator of an inconsistent political strategy,” the analyst said.

    The crisis in relations between Turkey and a number of its neighboring states has practically reached a point of no return. In addition, Turkey has become one of the main parties in the Syrian conflict.

    “No matter who comes to power in Syria in the future, Turkey will always be considered as a party to this conflict. Clashes with Syrian Kurds will also seriously affect Turkey,” Gyurjanli concluded.

    Ankara launched Operation Euphrates Shield on August 24 to push Daesh out of the cities and settlements located on Syria's border with Turkey. The military intervention was also aimed at preventing Kurdish forces from moving further west and linking areas under their control into a single border region.

    The Turkish military and the Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army liberated the cities of al-Bab and Jarabulus as part of the campaign, creating a buffer zone in northern Syria.

    The announcement of termination of the operation made by the National Security Council did not specify whether Ankara plans to withdraw its forces from the region.

    Related:

    Trump Administration Committed to Strengthening Ties With Turkey – Tillerson
    Turkey Announces Successful End of 'Euphrates Shield' Operation in Syria
    Pentagon Awards $31 Million to Support Air Base in Turkey Amid Coalition Surge
    What's Behind Turkey Ending Operation Euphrates Shield in Syria
    Turkey Ends Its Military Operation in Syria After Reaching 'Its Immediate Goals'
    Tags:
    army, Syrian conflict, interview, operation, Operation Euphrates Shield, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed
    HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok