UN Syria Envoy de Mistura's Mandate Extended for Six Months - Source

"His contract has been prolonged for six more months, " a source close to the organization of the Intra-Syrian talks told Sputnik.
Another source in one of the delegations confirmed to Sputnik this information.
The next round of the Intra-Syrian talks in Geneva has been scheduled for mid-May, sources told Sputnik.
"So far, Geneva-6 is scheduled for the middle of May, after the meeting on Syria in Astana on May 3-4," the source in one of the delegations at the talks told Sputnik.
Another source close to the process of the talks' organization confirmed to Sputnik this information.
