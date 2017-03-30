UN Syria Envoy de Mistura's Mandate Extended for Six Months - Source

© REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy De Mistura Gives Geneva Delegations Procedural Paper, Calls for Mutual Respect

GENEVA (Sputnik) – The mandate of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has been extended for six months, several sources told Sputnik.

"His contract has been prolonged for six more months, " a source close to the organization of the Intra-Syrian talks told Sputnik.

Another source in one of the delegations confirmed to Sputnik this information.

The next round of the Intra-Syrian talks in Geneva has been scheduled for mid-May, sources told Sputnik.

"So far, Geneva-6 is scheduled for the middle of May, after the meeting on Syria in Astana on May 3-4," the source in one of the delegations at the talks told Sputnik.

Another source close to the process of the talks' organization confirmed to Sputnik this information.