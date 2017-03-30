UN Hopes to Receive Access to Syria's Eastern Ghouta Soon - UN Envoy's Adviser

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Russia has also been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria, where fighting has been ongoing between government forces and various terrorist groups, including Daesh, banned in Russia and a range of other countries.

Russia has also been providing Syrian residents with medical assistance.

"We are just working very hard for progress, we are also hopeful that we may make soon progress on the Eastern Ghouta access with particularly enormous that 300,000 — 400,000 people just outside Damascus city are without humanitarian assistance. The medical system has been broken down. They need food, they need relief. We are working now with everybody including Russia to make that happen," Egeland said.

He added that the situation in Hasakah was also dire, and the United Nations had already sent some cross-border relief there.

"We are working on it [reaching to people in Hasakah], a lot of organizations are active in Hasakah and try to reach the population there," he said.