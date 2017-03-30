Moscow-Ankara Cooperation on Syria to Continue - Lawmaker

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya Russia Urges US-Led Coalition Members to Avoid Civilian Casualties in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the Turkish National Security Council announced the successful completion of the country's operation against the Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group carried out in northern Syria.

"We have cooperated and are cooperating with Turkey [on the issue] not within the framework of the Euphrates Shield operation [but in trilateral format with Iran's participation]… This cooperation if it is within the framework of the reached trilateral agreements, of course, should continue until a complete defeat of terrorist groups in Syria," Konstantin Kosachev said.

The official added that he was glad that the Turkish operation had ended as it was not approved by Damascus and, therefore, was illegal.

Ankara launched the Euphrates Shield operation in August 2016 in order to clear the Syrian territory of some 1,930 square miles near the Turkish border from terrorists to create a safe zone for refugees, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.