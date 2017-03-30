Russia Delivers Aid to More Than 3,300 Syrians in Past 24 Hours

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) – Syrians in the provinces of Aleppo and al-Quneitra have received hundreds of sets of food products, some of which included hot meals and bread.

"Within [the] last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 7 humanitarian events in the provinces of Aleppo (6) and al-Quneitra (1). Citizens of Aleppo have received 3 portions of hot meal and bread in the areas of al-Azamiyah, Sheikh Takhan, Karm al-Maz, Jamiliyah, Sheikh Maqsood, and al-Solkhine. Civilians have received 350 sets with food products in Ayuba in the al-Quneitra province," the bulletin, posted by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday, says.

According to the statement, overall, 3,350 Syrian citizens received aid with a total weight of 3 tonnes (metric tons) in the past 24 hours.

Russia also helped deliver UN aid to the provinces of Damascus, Homs and the Deir ez-Zor area, the reconciliation center said.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria, where fighting has been ongoing between government forces and various terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (IS, also known as Daesh), banned in Russia and a range of other countries.

Russia has also been providing Syrian residents with medical assistance.