Register
02:16 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    CH-4 Drone

    Riyadh Looks East: China to Build First Drone Plant in Region

    © YouTube/DefenseUpdate
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    19510

    The Saudis’ recent business tour through East and Southeast Asia, intended to increase the kingdom’s revenues, landed a new project for the oil-rich nation: China will set up a done manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia.

    The deal between China’s state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) and Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology to build the drones is one of a package of agreements worth a total of $65 billion negotiated by the two country’s leaders at a recent summit in Beijing, the South China Morning Post reported on March 26. 

    The new factory is poised to be the first drone plant in the Middle East, The Times reported. It will produce China’s CH-4 unmanned aerial vehicle, the Chinese version of a Predator drone — an aircraft the US military is already planning to phase out July 1 of this year.

    RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicle conducts tests over Naval Air Station Patuxent River
    © AP Photo/ Northrop Grumman via U.S. Navy, Erik Hildebrandt
    First US Drone Strike in Trump Era Kills Two in Pakistan

    Low oil prices have left Riyadh strapped for cash. The nation is attuned to the fact that being too reliant on one source of revenue can put the nation’s finances in volatile territory. “Salman is looking at both strategic investments in Asia as well as Asian investments in the kingdom” that will promote diversification with Saudi Arabia, the South China Morning Post reported.

    Following the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States, Saudi Arabia along with many other countries are seeking to strengthen cultural, regional, religious and economic ties with other partners amidst “an era of uncertainty about the United States’ place in the world,” the South China Morning Post added.

    The new plant in Saudi Arabia will be CASC’s third plant, The Times notes. CASC’s other two factories were built in Pakistan and Burma. 

    China could hypothetically play a much larger role in global affairs should the US no longer serve as a guarantor of security in the Middle East, but the White House has yet to issue a coherent doctrine on America’s new foreign policy. Military and equipment alliances often provide hints as to relations between countries, and so the growing bond between Saudi Arabia and China could drastically alter the current “strategic balance” in the Middle East. 

    US Predator drone
    © Flickr/ KAZ Vorpal
    Obama Admits US Drone Warfare ‘Starts Looking Like Video Game’

    Looking at the Trump administration's proposed budget, for instance, might provide a better idea of America’s foreign policy goals. The White House’s proposal expands the Defense Department’s budget while issuing double-digit percentage point cuts to the State Department and US Agency for International Development (USAID), two of Washington’s biggest diplomatic agencies. 

    It should be noted that analyzing the budget hardly amounts to much more than speculation. The White House has left Americans and leaders around the world waiting to hear what exactly America’s foreign policy direction will be under the new administration. 

    Related:

    China Successfully Tests Wing Loong II Drone
    China Returns Seized Underwater Drone to US
    Beijing: Underwater Drone Just Tip of The Iceberg of US Spying on China
    China Decides to Return US Underwater Drone Captured in South China Sea
    WATCH: China Debuts World's First Passenger Drone
    Tags:
    deals, drone, Xi Jinping, King Salman, China, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      MaDarby
      Great! Now China can start selling the beheading, terror ISIS supporting Saud family. The US and UK are in on bombing Yemen and using starvation as a weapon the Chinese should get their shot too. It's fucking sickening.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok