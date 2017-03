MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During the fourth round of the Geneva negotiations, which ended on March 3, the sides agreed on the agenda for the next talks, the so-called baskets of discussions on the issues of governance and political transition, constitution, elections and counter-terrorism.

According to the SANA news agency, the delegation presented a set of questions to de Mistura with the aim to clarify some points put forward within the first basket.

The delegation is expected to discuss it during another meeting with the UN envoy on Thursday, the agency reported, without specifying the questions.

The fifth round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva started on March 23 and is expected to conclude on Friday.