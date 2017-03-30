Register
00:45 GMT +330 March 2017
    The skyline of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is seen at night in this aerial photograph from a helicopter.

    US Citizens Warned About Threats From Terror Groups in Saudi Arabia

    The US Department of State has warned Americans traveling to Saudi Arabia of possible threats from terrorist groups operating in the region.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US citizens must be cautious when traveling to Saudi Arabia due to threats from terrorist groups, the Department of State said in a travel warning issued on Wednesday.

    "The State Department warns US citizens to carefully consider the risks of travel to Saudi Arabia due to continuing threats from terrorist groups," the warning stated.

    The warning noted that violence in Yemen has also spilled into Saudi Arabia, which is a concern for US citizens in the region.

    US government personnel and their families are not allowed to travel within 50 miles of the Saudi-Yemen border, into Qatif in the Eastern province and its suburbs, as well as Hofuf and its suburbs in the al Hasa governate, the warning added.

    People inspect a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Moscow Reaffirms Support of Resumption of Peace Talks in Yemen
    Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh since 2014.

    In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Peace talks failed in August after the Houthis refused to support a road map proposed by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ahmed that involves the rebels laying down arms and the setting up of a unity government.

    terror threat, warning, State Department, Yemen, Saudi Arabia
