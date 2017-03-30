US Citizens Warned About Threats From Terror Groups in Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US citizens must be cautious when traveling to Saudi Arabia due to threats from terrorist groups, the Department of State said in a travel warning issued on Wednesday.

"The State Department warns US citizens to carefully consider the risks of travel to Saudi Arabia due to continuing threats from terrorist groups," the warning stated.

The warning noted that violence in Yemen has also spilled into Saudi Arabia, which is a concern for US citizens in the region.

US government personnel and their families are not allowed to travel within 50 miles of the Saudi-Yemen border, into Qatif in the Eastern province and its suburbs, as well as Hofuf and its suburbs in the al Hasa governate, the warning added.

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh since 2014.

In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Peace talks failed in August after the Houthis refused to support a road map proposed by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ahmed that involves the rebels laying down arms and the setting up of a unity government.