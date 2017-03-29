Register
23:14 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The flag of Israel

    Israeli Man Arrested on City Street Carrying Wife’s Severed Head

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    232814

    Shocked residents in the northern Israeli town of Tiberias alerted authorities on Wednesday to a man walking down the street at midnight, covered in blood and holding what appeared to be a human head.

    Law enforcement quickly arrested the man on suspicion of murdering his wife, decapitating her and attempting to burn the body, according to the Jerusalem Post.

    A picture taken from the Rafah border of the southern Gaza Strip with Egypt shows smoke billowing in Egypt's North Sinai on July 2, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ SAID KHATIB
    Gaza Female Cancer Patients Begin Hunger Strike to Protest Israeli Treatment Ban

    Firefighters responding to an emergency call at the couple's apartment extinguished a fire and identified the headless corpse of a female victim in her 30s.

    "A young ultra-Orthodox man was walking around the street with his wife's head in his hands, covered in blood. No one understood what was going on and why he had so much blood on him. Only later did they realize he was holding the woman's head," said a witness to the arrest, according to Israeli newspaper Maariv.

    It was also reported that the alleged killer had claimed that he was the Messiah, and had visited a psychiatrist who subsequently released him, asserting that the man was not a threat to himself or others.

    The crime comes on the heels of several high-profile cases of domestic violence in Israel.

    A man in the town of Migdal, Israel, was indicted this month after admitting to murdering his wife, two sons, and a passerby in January.

    On Sunday, prominent women's rights activist Siham Zabaraja was shot in her home, according to Jpost.com. Following her death on Tuesday, a gag order was issued concerning the details of the ongoing investigation.

    According to Knesset Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality head Aida Touma-Suleiman, there is no "national plan" to address the murder of women in Israel.

    "Women continue to pay the price with their blood and their lives," she said.

    Related:

    As Public Opinion Turns: AIPAC and Israel Declare War on BDS Campaign
    Protests at Pro-Israel Conference; Senate Ends Internet Protections
    Israel Upgrades Its Warships to Brace for Hezbollah Rockets
    Tags:
    violent crime, domestic abuse, killing, violence, Knesset, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok