BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — According to the Iraqi News online newspaper, Saad Abu Shoeib was shot dead as police forces targeted his vehicle near Jumohouri Hospital in the Old City district.

The current operation to recapture Mosul carried out by the Iraqi troops backed by the US-led international coalition began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of the eastern part of the city this January. However, fighting in western areas of Mosul continues.