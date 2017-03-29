Turkey to Use Assault Drones in Operations Against Kurdistan Workers’ Party

© AFP 2017/ FRANCISCO LEONG US Marines to Test Swarms of Drones, Robots in Major Ship-to-Shore Naval Tech Drill

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Tensions between Ankara and Turkish Kurds escalated in July 2015, when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terrorist attacks, allegedly committed by PKK members. PKK is considered by Turkey to be a terrorist organization.

“Last year about 70 – 80 terrorists were neutralized during one operation. The surveillance drones gave information about gathering of terrorists and after that the Air Forces carried out an operation. But it took about an hour. In order not to lose time, this year assault drones will be used during anti-terror operations,” Kaymak told the Anadolu news agency.

He added that surveillance drone operations proved highly efficient as their use resulted in the elimination of 150 PKK fighters in the province during 2016-2017.