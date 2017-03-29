Anti-Terror Fight in Syria Futile Without Political Settlement

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the 28th session of the Arab League summit kicked off in Jordan, with leaders from 18 Arab League member states in attendance.

"By now it should be clear to all involved that while fighting terrorism is essential, any success will prove ephemeral without a political solution that allows the Syrian people to freely decide their own fate," Guterres said addressing the Arab League summit in Jordan.

"I hope that the Astana process manages to achieve an effective ceasefire. We will do everything we can to enable the Geneva-based political talks to lead to genuine negotiations," Guterres added.

Founded in 1945, the Arab League is a regional organization comprised of 22 Arab member states. Syria’s membership of the organization was suspended in 2011 following an uprising in the country. In 2013, Syria’s seat was transferred to the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, with Algeria, Iraq and Lebanon voting against the decision.