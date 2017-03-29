Arab League Summit Declaration to Show Support to Nations Hosting Syria Refugees

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki EU, Arab League Agree to Rebuild Syria After Political Settlement in Country

CAIRO (Sputnik) – The Arab League member states will also stress that political settlement would be the only way to resolve the Syrian conflict, the Al-Ahram newspaper reported citing a diplomatic source in Amman.

Leaders from the Arab States will also reportedly call for boosting security and sovereignty of Arab states as well as the intensification of fighting against terrorism.

The Arab League is a regional organization comprising 21 states as well as the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Syria will not be represented at the summit because of the civil war in the country.

The Syrian conflict caused a massive refugee crisis with millions Syrians having left their homes. The largest number of refugees — about 2.8 million — remain in Turkey, while anywhere from 630,000 to 1.4 million Syrians arrived in Jordan. Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt also accepted many Syrian refugees.