Arab League Summit Declaration to Show Support to Nations Hosting Syria Refugees

Leaders from the Arab States will also reportedly call for boosting security and sovereignty of Arab states as well as the intensification of fighting against terrorism.
The Arab League is a regional organization comprising 21 states as well as the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Syria will not be represented at the summit because of the civil war in the country.
The Syrian conflict caused a massive refugee crisis with millions Syrians having left their homes. The largest number of refugees — about 2.8 million — remain in Turkey, while anywhere from 630,000 to 1.4 million Syrians arrived in Jordan. Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt also accepted many Syrian refugees.
All comments
Show new comments (0)