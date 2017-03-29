Passenger Bus Explosion in Syria's Homs Kills Five, Injures Six

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The small passenger bus was detonated by militants on the district's al-Siteen Street, the SANA news agency reported.

On March 23, a car bomb exploded near the Syrian army checkpoint in the town of Al Mushrefa in the Homs province, killing two security service officers.

The Homs province is a battleground between the Syrian government and a number of militant groups, including Daesh (outlawed in numerous countries). On March 13, Syrian authorities and militant groups in Homs reached an agreement, with Russia acting as the mediator and guarantor, which stipulated that militants and their families would leave Homs in stages. In turn, Syrian government troops would guarantee safe passage for this group.