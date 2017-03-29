Ceasefire Regime in Syria Generally Observed - Senior Russian Diplomat

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Moscow, Ankara and Tehran brokered a nationwide ceasefire in Syria in late December 2016. The truce paved the way for a series of summits in Kazakhstan, which saw representatives of Damascus and armed opposition groups fighting President Bashar al-Assad meet for the first time since the Syrian conflict erupted in March 2011. These efforts are expected to facilitate the fragile peace process in Syria.

"Objective monitoring data confirm that the ceasefire regime is generally observed," Gatilov told reporters.

Kazakhstan's capital city Astana hosted three rounds of talks on the Syrian settlement brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran, held on January 23-24, February 15-16 and March 14-15. During the talks, the participants agreed to set up a ceasefire monitoring group, among other issues.

The fifth round of the UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition parties is now being held in Geneva since Thursday until March 31.