US Service Member Dies in Northern Syria

"A US service member died from suspected natural causes in Northern Syria, March 29, 2017," the release stated.
A US Navy sailor was the first American service member killed in the Syrian conflict. Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott Dayton was killed trying to defuse a remotely-controlled bomb in Syria on Thanksgiving.
The news comes amid the operation to liberate Daesh's de facto capital Raqqa by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) supported by the US-led coalition.
