US Service Member Dies in Northern Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The task force said it would release further information when appropriate.

"A US service member died from suspected natural causes in Northern Syria, March 29, 2017," the release stated.

A US Navy sailor was the first American service member killed in the Syrian conflict. Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott Dayton was killed trying to defuse a remotely-controlled bomb in Syria on Thanksgiving.

The news comes amid the operation to liberate Daesh's de facto capital Raqqa by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) supported by the US-led coalition.