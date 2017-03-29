Register
15:39 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Displaced Iraqi people who fled their homes because of the clashes carry their belongings to go to safe places as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, March 13, 2017.

    US Airstrikes in Iraq 'Almost Necessarily' Increases Risk to Civilians - HRW

    © REUTERS/ Ari Jalal
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 1310

    The US has changed how coalition airstrikes are authorized in Iraq, in a way Human Rights Watch claims "almost necessarily" raises the chances of indiscriminate civilian deaths - the rights group has demanded the coalition to make public the findings of its investigations into the attacks.

    The demand comes in the wake of reports that airstrikes carried out in the week commencing March 13 in Mosul killed at least 200 people, many of whom had been advised to remain in the city by local authorities. The destruction was partially acknowledged by the Combined Joint Task Force's press office, but said the strike had in fact "struck ISIS [Daesh] fighters and equipment." The Task Force also pledged to conduct formal investigation.

    However, the Iraqi army subsequently denied the coalition was responsible for any civilian casualties, claiming any which had been produced in fact resulted from Daesh-laid improvised explosive devices. No footage or imagery from the site was released.

    HRW has called on the coalition to ensure serious violations of the laws of war are appropriately referred for criminal prosecution, and civilian victims or their families receive adequate redress. The group stated previous coalition investigations have not released detailed information on their process, findings, or any disciplinary or compensatory measures taken.

    "The coalition should thoroughly and transparently investigate the dozens of civilian deaths, and in the case of wrongdoing, hold those responsible to account. The high number of civilian deaths in recent fighting, as well as recent announcements about changed procedures for vetting airstrikes, raise concerns about the way the battle for west Mosul is being fought," said Lama Fakih, Deputy Middle East Director at Human Rights Watch.

    In December 2016, a coalition spokesperson confirmed a US directive that month reduced the number of steps required for coalition troops to authorize and clear airstrikes, with the principal change being the removal of the requirement for the coalition's "strike cell" in Baghdad to clear strikes.

    HRW stated the net effect of these changes was coalition aircraft were now able to conduct strikes in densely populated areas with less information and time to ascertain the number of civilians who may be injured or killed, fewer measures to verify the target, and fewer recommendations about the appropriate ordinance to use. Trained terminal attack controllers maintain the authority to clear strikes and release ordinance, but reliance on erroneous information may contribute to civilian deaths.

    Fakih stated that the changes "almost necessarily" afford civilians fewer protections from being injured or killed, increasing the danger to the very people operations are supposedly meant to protect.

    US forces, including those under US Central Command, routinely investigate civilian casualties caused by US forces following a credibility assessment under US Army Regulation (AR) 15-6. Central Command oversees the US-led coalition. HRW said the coalition should ensure it makes public the findings of its investigations into attacks causing civilian casualties and, if it finds serious violations of the laws of war, should refer those responsible for appropriate criminal prosecution.

    The findings should include information on accountability measures taken, with explanations, and the redress provided to victims or their families. Previously, neither Central Command investigations into civilian casualties have not provided this information, nor has coalition reporting on investigations. The investigation, HRW said, should not rely solely on internal, assessments from air forces involved, which may underreport civilian casualties, but seek direct testimony from survivors.

    It's not merely US-led forces potentially placing civilian lives in danger — since the operation to retake west Mosul began, HRW has documented Iraqi forces' use of indiscriminate improvised rocket-assisted munitions and heavy artillery in civilian-populated areas. The willingness to use such weapons in civilian-populated areas suggests the Iraqi government is likewise taking fewer precautions to protect civilian life.

    Nonetheless, the rights group said coalition can immediately take steps to reduce the risk of civilian casualties — for instance, prohibiting armed forces from conducting indiscriminate attacks and using explosive weapons with wide-area effects in populated areas, limiting the use of indirect fire weapons (such as mortars, artillery, and rockets), and employing select weapons and specific ordinance to minimize civilian casualties to the maximum possible extent.

    Moreover, terminal attack controllers should maintain the highest level of direct control over each strike, and commanders should review all requests for air and artillery strikes to ensure all targets are legitimate military objectives and the strikes would not cause disproportionate civilian harm compared with the expected military gain. Information regarding the target, the target area, and the presence of civilians or civilian objects must be verified using all available means, including by visual confirmation and the use of various intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms.

    HRW further noted there have been reports about aerial attacks by US and other coalition forces in Syria, which have also resulted in possibly significant civilian casualties. On March 16, US forces struck a mosque near al-Jinah in Syria's Aleppo governorate, killing dozens. US authorities said the attack targeted and killed members of Al-Qaeda, but residents have told HRW the attack killed civilians almost exclusively. Likewise, on March 21 an airstrike hit a school near Raqqa, again killing dozens of civilians.

    Related:

    No Accountability: UN Doesn’t Hold US Liable for Civilian Deaths in Iraq
    Many Mosul Residents Advised to Remain in City Killed in Airstrikes – Watchdog
    Pentagon Assessing Reports of Civilians Killed After Strike in Syrian Al Jinah
    Dozens Killed in Likely US-Led Coalition Strike on School Near Raqqa - Reports
    Tags:
    airstrikes, aerial bomb, rockets, civilians, artillery, investigation, casualties, Daesh, US Army, Human Rights Watch, Iraq, United States, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    California Beaches Comic
    Surf’s Up, Brah!
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok