Watch Syrian Army Neutralize Bombs in Latakia (VIDEO)

Syrian Army

While clearing the territory, the sappers pay very close attention to any suspicious object in the vicinity because there can be a bomb inside it.

The neutralization is being carried out in the shortest possible time so that civilians returning home do not get hurt by the explosions.

The unchecked sites are being marked with special warning signs.

The Syrian army, with the help of Russian air support, has liberated 90% of Latakia’s territory. The government controls the vast majority of the province but is still fending off terrorists along the border with opposition-controlled Idlib Governorate in the northwest near the Turkish border.

As Syrian forces make swift inroads towards militant controlled territory, civilians returning home are in need of humanitarian assistance. The Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation gave out humanitarian aid in Aleppo and Latakia in six rounds, distributing 1.7 metric tons of aid to civilians, according to a statement released by the Reconciliation Center on Monday.

“Within the last 24 hours, 2,850 citizens have received humanitarian aid. The total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 1.7 [metric] tons,” the statement reads, adding that a total of five such distributions were held in Aleppo and one more was conducted in Darmina settlement in Latakia province.

Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad fighting opposition factions and extremist groups such as Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and many other states.

The ongoing war has forced over four million Syrians to flee the country and a further 7.6 million to become internally displaced, according to UN estimates.