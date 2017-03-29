Syrian Army Repels Attacks of Jabhat Fatah al Sham Militants

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — A number of terrorists, including one of their commanders, were killed during the clashes, and the rest fled the area, the source added.

"The fighters of [Hezbollah] resistance along with the Syrian army have repelled the attempts of the [al-Nusra Front] Nusra Front to attack positions [of the Syrian army] in Flit in the western Qalamun [area near Lebanon]," the source said.

Syrian troops cleared the Qalamun area from terrorists several years ago, however, the militants continue to attack the army's positions in the region in order to establish control over the part of the Syrian-Lebanese border to smuggle in weapons and recruits to Syria from the territory of the neighboring state.

Hezbollah has been fighting along with the Syrian army against terrorists since the beginning of the civil war. The Lebanese-based group has repeatedly stated that protection of the Syrian-Lebanese borders is among the reasons of their assistance to Damascus.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!