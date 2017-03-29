HOMS (Syria), (Sputnik) — He added that the remaining militants will be transferred to the northern part of Syria alongside their families.

"We, as a government, generally tried to persuade the militants to remain here, but they did not want it and that is why they are leaving. About 530 people will remain: they are laying down arms and will lead a peaceful life. Among them are students and workers. Everyone will return to their places and will have the same rights as the ordinary people," the governor told reporters.

© AFP 2017/ MAHMOUD TAHA Second Group of Militants to Leave Al-Waer District of Syria's Homs on March 27

The Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in the Syrian Arab Republic played a crucial role in mediating the ceasefire, the governor underlined.

The overall process of militant’s withdrawal will take about 50 days, Barazi added.

On March 13, Syrian authorities and militant groups in Homs reached an agreement with Russian mediation as the guarantor. In accordance with the agreement, militants and their families agreed to leave Homs stage by stage, while Syrian government troops guaranteed safe passage for them.

On Tuesday, the Russian General Staff announced that almost 1,900 people, including nearly 650 militants, left Homs.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!