08:04 GMT +329 March 2017
    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016

    Sending Troops to Mosul, US Seeks to Establish Lasting Dominance Across Mideast

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    Middle East
    113930

    The decision to send 200 more US troops to support the Iraqi Army in its drive to retake Mosul is part of Washington’s longstanding strategy to establish and maintain complete domination over the Middle East, analysts told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US strategic agenda for the region could be clearly understood in a simple five point plan, University of Pittsburgh Professor of International Affairs Michael Brenner said on Tuesday.

    Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 201
    © REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
    US Generals 'Frustrated' by Slow Pace of Operation to Retake Mosul From Daesh
    Successive US presidents shared their determination to gain and hold “Permanent bases in Iraq and Kurdish Syria, [exercise] obedience to Israeli and Saudi strategic designs [and] topple the IRI [Islamic Republic of Iran],” Brenner said.

    This overall strategy and the continuing US-led coalition against Daesh (outlawed in Russia) now had the additional aim of driving Russian influence out of the region too, Brenner observed.

    “It's not very complicated: the same as it was in 2003. Establish American dominance — political as well as military — throughout the greater Middle East,” he explained.

    In this undated file photo released by a militant website, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, militants of the Islamic State group hold up their weapons and wave its flags on their vehicles in a convoy on a road leading to Iraq, while riding in Raqqa city in Syria
    © AP Photo/ Militant website via AP, File
    Run Dry: Daesh Faces Bankruptcy as Their Ejection From Iraq Continues
    Despite its claim to be fighting Islamist extremism throughout the Middle East, the United States continued to maintain supportive ties to groups including spin- offshoots of al-Qaeda, Brenner pointed out.

    Middle East analyst and political commentator Dan Lazare told Sputnik that, the underlying pattern of US continued expansion of power and influence remain clear.

    “No one knows what [US President Donald] Trump is up to in the Middle East, least of all Trump himself.  But he is clearly adopting a more aggressive policy vis-a-vis Syria, Iraq, and Yemen,” Lazare said.

    However, Lazare observed that Trump’s policies were making conflicts in the region worse rather than reducing or ending them.

    “The trouble with aggression of this sort, though, is that it's self-reinforcing. The more troops he puts in, the more you'll want to up the ante in the hopes of eking out some sort of victory in the end. Yet US tactics are so fundamentally flawed that victory is always elusive,” Lazare explained.

    Far from destroying al-Qaeda and the Islamic Sate Trump’s policies in Syria were helping them, Lazare insisted.

    “By repeatedly violating Syrian sovereignty, he is undermining the only social force capable of defeating them. So he winds up fostering the social conditions in which such groups thrive,” he said.

    Trump’s policies were therefore also backfiring in his support of Saudi Arabia and the Sanaa government in Yemen, Lazare continued.

    “By backing the Saudi assault, he [Trump] is contributing to a policy of social pulverization that fosters civil war,” Lazare explained.

    In Syria, Yemen and Libya US policy had been to destroy centralized government without providing anything to replace and this approach had failed repeatedly, Lazare recalled.

    Tags:
    dominance, troops, Mosul, Iraq, United States
      avatar
      Darrell R
      Russia is trying to stabilize the situation in the Middle East, while everything the US touches over there turns to s**t.
